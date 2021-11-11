-$0.62 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 501,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,059. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,804,000 after acquiring an additional 397,894 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 43,394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

