$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post sales of $51.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.03 million and the highest is $51.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Transcat stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,386. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $708.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,187,850. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

