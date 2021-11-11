DFI.Money (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47.93 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $157.10 million and approximately $47.93 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $4,070.29 or 0.06239064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00225119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00091636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

