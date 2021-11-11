Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,922.80 and $126.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00073939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.29 or 0.07230804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,114.47 or 0.99809389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

