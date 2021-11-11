Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $456,848.22

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $456,848.22 and approximately $16,201.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00417965 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.01023946 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

