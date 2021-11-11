$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 9,902,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

