Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $39.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

