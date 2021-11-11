Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 321,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,777. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

