WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.06.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.