Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Teck Resources stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.56. 10,031,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.