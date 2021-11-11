Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives GBX 323.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 257 ($3.36). The company had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,216. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 174.50 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.37.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.