Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TKNO traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 238,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,433. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKNO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

