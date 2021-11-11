Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a 90.00 target price (down from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 12,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.94. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

