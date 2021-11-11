Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.04.

GBNH has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Clarus Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.