MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 13,026 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $118,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

