Geeq Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $393,552.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

