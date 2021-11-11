Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 300,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,395. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

