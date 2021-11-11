Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $44,720.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

