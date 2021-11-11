Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

This table compares Enphase Energy and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

This table compares Enphase Energy and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $774.42 million 43.64 $133.99 million $1.15 217.82 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 31.07 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 9 20 0 2.69 Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus price target of $204.69, suggesting a potential downside of 18.29%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $39.21, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.