Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.100-$15.800 EPS.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

