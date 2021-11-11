Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.100-$15.800 EPS.
Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
