Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 723,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $81,859,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

