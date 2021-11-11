Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%.
AXU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,227. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Alexco Resource worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alexco Resource
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
