Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%.

AXU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,227. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Alexco Resource worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.