Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.80. 1,052,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,635. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.