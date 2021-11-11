Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 18,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

