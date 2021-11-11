Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. Cabot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 13,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.