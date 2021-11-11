CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $19.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $163.85 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

