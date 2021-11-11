Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

