The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.64. 3,422,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average of $176.96.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Walt Disney stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.80% of The Walt Disney worth $5,741,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

