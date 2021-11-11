The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.64. 3,422,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day moving average of $176.96.
In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.41.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.