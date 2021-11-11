Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,650. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

