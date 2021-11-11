Alliance Global Partners Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $35.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 189,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $10,037,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

