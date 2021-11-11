ITV’s (ITVPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITV stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. ITV has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

