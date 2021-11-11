2,499 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $224.56. 5,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,581. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average of $224.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

