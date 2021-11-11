Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,592 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Danaher worth $349,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.76. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

