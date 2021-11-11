Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 929,730 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $583,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.93. 156,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,848,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

