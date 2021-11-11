ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

