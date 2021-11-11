Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,566. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.