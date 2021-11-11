Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.99. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 122,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,963. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,174 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.