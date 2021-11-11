Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.22. 22,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05. Rogers has a twelve month low of $132.46 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

