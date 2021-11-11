JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $33.21 million and $20.13 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 128.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00074700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.30 or 0.07243840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,042.97 or 1.00176636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020294 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,540 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

