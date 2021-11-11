Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $59,255.77 and approximately $1,879.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

