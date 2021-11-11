Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.
Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,745. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.