Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,745. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

