Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

NYSE UTZ traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

