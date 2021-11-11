PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE PCT traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 215,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,043. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

