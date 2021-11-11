ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

