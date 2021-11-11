Analysts Expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 114,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,083. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

