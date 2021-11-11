Arweave Hits 1-Day Volume of $107.86 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66.87 or 0.00102753 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $107.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

