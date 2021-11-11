Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,082 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.82.

HD stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.60. 10,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $390.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

