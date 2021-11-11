Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.710 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.