Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 50,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -335.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

