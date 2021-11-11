Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $143.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $566.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $659.98 million, with estimates ranging from $588.24 million to $741.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

